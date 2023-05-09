Tasered man whose dogs were shot dead charged by police
- Published
A man whose two dogs were shot dead as he was Tasered by police following an alleged dog attack has been charged with dangerous dog offences.
A woman reported being attacked by a dog in Poplar, east London, on Sunday. She told police her dog had also been attacked.
Louie Turnbull, 46, is charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.
He was also charged with possessing a dog while disqualified to do so.
He was set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The woman suffered a leg injury during the incident, in Commercial Road, which did not require hospital treatment.
Footage on social media showed a man holding two dogs on nearby Limehouse Cut before he was Tasered and the dogs shot.
A spokesperson for the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: "We are aware of the public concern regarding an incident in Poplar, east London, where a man was Tasered and two dogs were shot dead.
"We have made contact with the Metropolitan Police Service and have requested the force share its assessment of this incident for us to review. At this stage we have not received any complaint or conduct referrals."
The Met said its directorate of professional standards had conducted a thorough review of the incident, including all of the available body worn footage, and were "satisfied that there are no concerns around officer conduct".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk