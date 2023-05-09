Jermaine Cools: Teenager detained for murder of boy, 14
A teenager who murdered a 14-year-old boy, London's youngest stabbing victim in 2021, has been detained for life.
Marques Walker previously admitted attacking Jermaine Cools outside a chicken shop near West Croydon station, south London, on 18 November that year.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, the 17-year-old, of Bromley, was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years for the "senseless" killing.
He was also sentenced to eight months for possession of a dangerous weapon.
The teenager, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was also sentenced for a minimum of four years for a separate offence of GBH, which happened in July 2022 when he was on remand in custody at HMP Feltham.
The court heard Walker had a history of carrying deadly weapons and had been on bail for carrying a Zombie knife six weeks before the killing.
