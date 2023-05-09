Jermaine Cools: Teenager detained for murder of boy, 14
A teenager who murdered a 14-year-old boy, London's youngest stabbing victim in 2021, has been detained for life.
Marques Walker previously admitted attacking Jermaine Cools outside a chicken shop near West Croydon station, south London, on 18 November that year.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, the 17-year-old became the first youth to be sentenced on television as he was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.
The court heard Jermaine had died in "a senseless attack".
Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC told the court: "It is clear that Jermaine Cools did not stand a chance. He could offer no resistance. He was unarmed, he was on the floor, and he was totally vulnerable.
"He was stabbed a total of seven times by Marques Walker in a senseless attack of extreme ferocity."
Judge Sarah Munro KC said Walker had attacked the 14-year-old "mercilessly" and the victim "must have been terrified and in agony".
The court heard Walker, who was 16 at the time of the killing, had a history of carrying deadly weapons and had been on bail for having a Zombie knife six weeks before Jermaine's death.
The victim's mother, Lorraine Dudek, described the failure to deal with Walker's knife-carrying habit as a "missed opportunity".
She said: "Had it been addressed earlier he would not have had the opportunity to go out to kill.
"Young males get caught with a knife, the knife gets confiscated. Within an hour they get another one from Snapchat or social media."
She said police stop-and search tactics "has its place and it's very, very good for removing weapons but the follow-up has to be there.
"When Jermaine got stopped and searched I was happy about it. Some parents complain about their children being stopped and searched - that could be the deterrent that stops them," she added.
Ms Dudek also told how her family had suffered "victim blaming" as people struggled to accept that boys with no gang connection could be "stabbed for no reason".
But she said: "People don't realise it can just be anyone's child."
In addition to the life sentence, Walker was detained for a minimum of four years for a separate offence of GBH, which happened in July 2022 when he was on remand in custody at HMP Feltham.
He was also sentenced to eight months for possession of a dangerous weapon, with all sentences to run concurrently.
