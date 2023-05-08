Walthamstow pupil stabbed near school named as teen arrested
A 16-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed to death after leaving his school in north-east London, has been named by police.
Renell Charles, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was attacked shortly after the end of the day on Friday.
A teenage boy, 16, was arrested on Sunday after attending a police station, the Met said.
The force added the attack was witnessed by other pupils.
Officers and the London Air Ambulance were called to Markhouse Road but the teenager died in the street at 16:39 BST.
In a statement, a Met spokesperson said Mr Charles lived locally and that his family were being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "We are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.
"My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives."
A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday and found Mr Charles' cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.
Headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the "darkest of days" for the school community.
"A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack," he said.
"Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this."
