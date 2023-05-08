Dagenham stabbing: Jordan Kukabu named as victim
- Published
A teenager who died after a stabbing in east London has been named by police.
Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, 18, known as Jordan, was found injured near Dagenham Heathway Tube station at about 23:45 BST on Friday.
The 18-year-old from Romford died at the scene. A post-mortem examination held on Sunday gave the cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.
A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail, the Met Police said.
Det Ch Insp James Shirley, from the force's specialist crime command, said: "Dedicated detectives have been working around the clock since this tragic incident as we strive to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing Jordan.
"Our investigation is making significant progress.
"Local people have provided us with information, which together with forensic inquiries and analysis of CCTV is enabling us to build a picture of what happened on Friday night."
He said there would be other people with information that could help the investigation and urged them to come forward.
Officers had originally been called out to reports of two groups fighting with machetes and a second man, aged 20, was also taken to hospital with a stab injury.
Police said his condition was not life-threatening.
