Largest human crown record attempt by 500 people in Orpington
- Published
More than 500 people pulled together in south-east London to set the record for the "largest human image of a crown".
Those who attended the Big Lunch coronation tea party at Broomhill Common in Orpington wore purple, yellow and white ponchos for the challenge.
It took 45 minutes to bring the image to life, with organisers using a PA system and a drone to corral members of the public into position.
The group will now submit its evidence to Guinness World Records.
Steve Sangster, 40, from Orpington, said the idea came after the community produced a similar portrait image of Queen Elizabeth II using candles in 2022.
Mr Sangster, who is chairman of the Knoll Residents Association, explained: "Someone said 'Oh, it's probably some sort of world record, the largest image of the Queen', and that got us thinking maybe for our next event we'll do something along those lines.
"We wanted to look forward to the Coronation really with a different sort of vibe, we wanted it to be a celebration."
Mr Sangster said the group will need to submit their evidence and wait a number of weeks before their record is confirmed, but he believed 539 people were counted.
