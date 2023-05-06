Walthamstow pupil's death will be felt for a long time- head teacher
The head teacher of a school in east London has said the fatal stabbing of one of their pupils marked the "darkest of days" for the community.
A 16-year-old boy was ambushed leaving his school in Walthamstow on Friday and was stabbed to death.
The pupil at Kelmscott school was met outside by his attackers who were "waiting for him", a local said.
Head teacher Sam Jones said in a statement: "This loss will be felt for a long time to come."
The Met was called to reports of a stabbing on Markhouse Road, Waltham Forest, at about 16:10 BST, shortly after the end of the school day.
One nearby business owner, who asked not to be named, said he saw one of the assailants getting out of a white Hyundai shortly before the attack.
Another added: "He was a Year 11 kid. There were three other kids older than him. They were waiting for him.
"They chased him. He ran and when he got to the tyre shop they stabbed him three times in the stomach and he bled to death."
Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the teenager died in the street at 16:39.
Head teacher Mr Jones issued a statement that read: "A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack.
No arrests
"Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.
"Hold those that you love close this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this."
Ch Supt Simon Crick leading North East Command, said he was "totally devastated by the loss of a young man's life".
No arrests have been made and road closures and cordons remain in place around the scene.
The victim is the second 16-year-old killed in the area in recent years.
Amaan Shakoor was shot in the head near Kelmscott school in April 2018.
His killer has never been found and the Shakoor family offered a £50,000 reward for information in January.
