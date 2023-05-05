Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest, London
A teenage boy has been fatally stabbed in north east London.
The Met was called to reports of a stabbing on Markhouse Road, Waltham Forest, at about 16:10 BST.
A 16-year-old male was found at the scene with stab injuries and died 30 minutes later.
Ch Supt Simon Crick leading North East Command said: "I am totally devastated at the loss of a young man's life on our streets.
"My deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the victim's family at this tragic time."
The boy's next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination is to be scheduled.
Road closures and cordons remained in place, the Met confirmed.
No arrests had been made, the force added.
