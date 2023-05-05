Clapham Common: Passengers smash Tube train windows in fire alert
- Published
Passengers smashed their way out of a tube train in south London following a fire alert on Friday evening.
The northbound train was stopped at Clapham Common station at about 17:50 BST when people were seen smashing the train's windows and climbing out.
A spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said: "We're sorry for the distress caused at Clapham Common."
The London Underground operator confirmed on social media that there had been a fire alert at the station.
There were severe delays on the Northern Line as a result of the incident, TfL said.
The spokesperson added: "The London Fire Brigade attended the station and confirmed there was no fire.
"We are investigating the details of this incident."
One passenger at the station told BBC London: "We were all stuck inside the Tube with locked doors. We could hear people at the other end of the Tube screaming and banging on the doors and windows to get out of tube carriages.
"We had no idea what was going on. People on the platform and in the Tube were smashing through the windows to get out. I now realise that's because the Tube carriages were filling with smoke."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk