Coronation: King reminds railway passengers to 'mind the gap'
The King has recorded an announcement for railway stations across the UK in which he reminds us to "mind the gap".
The recording, made at Highgrove earlier this year by Transport for London (TfL), can also be heard on the London Underground until Monday.
"My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation weekend," King Charles says.
"Wherever you're travelling we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey," Camilla, the Queen Consort adds.
Rail Delivery Group chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: "The Coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message.
"It's wonderful that Their Majesties are including rail passengers as part of this historic moment."
Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "Our station colleagues are pulling out all the stops to welcome people to London for the Coronation and it's fantastic that they will also be welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla."
Transport for London commissioner Andy Lord said: "We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla."
