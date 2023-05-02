Tower Hamlets murder arrest over missing woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was reported missing from east London on Sunday.
The man, 45, was arrested as part of an investigation into the disappearance of the woman, in her 20s, from an address in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets.
Officers were still searching for the woman but they believed she had come to harm, the Met Police said.
The arrested man remained in custody at a police station in east London, according to the force.
The man and woman were known to each other, a Met spokesperson said.
The woman's family had been informed, they added.
