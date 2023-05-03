Unsolved London car thefts above 30,000 last year
- Published
The number of cars stolen in London topped 30,000 last year with the majority of crimes unsolved, according to data from the Liberal Democrats.
Of the 31,017 car thefts last year, 87.2% were unsolved by the Metropolitan Police, the highest proportion of any police force in England and Wales.
Just 1.6% of cases led to a charge, down from 2.4% in 2021. The number of car thefts jumped from 24,160 in 2021.
The Home Office says vehicle crime is down 22% since December 2019.
Scotland Yard is yet to comment on what works out at an average of 74 unsolved car thefts each day.
Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park, said: "There is a car theft epidemic across London, which Conservative ministers are totally failing to tackle.
"Criminal gangs are being allowed to act with impunity while victims are denied justice. The government is effectively decriminalising car theft by letting these gangs get away with it."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Car theft is a truly distressing crime and we are closely working with the automotive industry and police to ensure our response is as strong as it can be.
"Recent figures from the Crime Survey for England and Wales show vehicle crime is down 22% since December 2019.
"We expect police to take vehicle crime seriously and investigate thoroughly to ensure perpetrators are charged and brought to justice."
