Women-only tower block given go ahead by Ealing Council
- Published
Plans for a 15-storey women-only tower block in west London have been given the green light.
Ealing Council approved the application, which will see 102 new flats built, from the Women's Pioneer Housing Association (WPA).
Brook House, an area of low-rise blocks owned by WPA opposite Acton Town tube station, will be knocked down and replaced.
The proposals received 56 objections, with eight expressions of support.
Concerns, which were raised by residents, conservation groups and the Met Police, objected to the height of the building and the risk of anti-social behaviour, as well as the impact on the environment and pollution.
One objector warned the area would turn into a "concrete jungle".
It was also disclosed that the site had not been deemed suitable for tall buildings in Ealing Council's local strategy.
Despite the number of objections, Ealing Council said the concerns were "not considered sufficient to outweigh" the recommendation for approval.
The council's planning committee said "strong policy support" for affordable housing and "exemplary design" from GRID, the architects behind the build, outweighed concerns.
The new flats will provide low rent accommodation to single women only.
According to WPA Policy, any woman female by birth, or has a "gender recognition certificate legally declaring them female", as well as transgender women who "intend to undergo, are undergoing or have undergone gender reassignment", and non-binary people who meet the aforementioned criteria, can join their public waiting list.
Men will be only permitted to stay in the building if they are partners of the tenants, or adult children set to inherit the property.
Housing will be particularly focussed on women facing domestic abuse and other dangers, as well as women of ethnic-minority backgrounds.
Current Brook House tenants will be allowed back into the new build, but will have to be temporarily relocated during the construction.
Existing tenants have raised concerns they could be displaced for years, and the new flats may not be large enough for their families.
According to WPA, in 2021 the average woman in London earned 30.4% less than men, almost double the national average.
WPA, who currently own more than 1,000 properties across London, say it is "vital" to provide women with affordable, high-quality housing.
In their annual report, the housing association said; "There is no region in England where a single woman on an average woman's salary can afford to rent a private-sector home of her own."
