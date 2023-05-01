Woman stabbed to death in south London
A woman has died after being stabbed in south London.
The Metropolitan Police said it was called shortly after 16.00 BST on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk.
Met Police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance attended, but the woman - believed to be in her 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family of the woman have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A number of roads have been closed as officers continue to work at the scene.
