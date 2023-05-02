Brixton Academy: Petition to save venue tops 50,000
- Published
A petition to save the O2 Academy Brixton from permanent closure has reached 50,000 signatures.
The south London venue had its licence suspended after two people died during a crush outside the building ahead of a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake last year.
The petition was set up after the Met Police said it was seeking for the licence to be revoked.
Academy Music Group (AMG), which runs the venue, said its proposals would "enable the venue to reopen safely".
The licence was suspended following the deaths of nursing graduate Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, who was a mother of two children; and Gaby Hutchinson, 23, from Gravesend in Kent, who was a security contractor working at the venue.
London Ambulance Service treated 10 patients at the scene, eight of whom were transferred to hospital following the crush on 15 December.
In the days and weeks following the crush, concerns were raised over the strength of the venue's doors and staffing levels, including whether there was enough medical cover.
The medical cover provider recently confirmed only five people were working when the crush happened and no paramedics or nurses were present. Industry guidelines suggest there should have been medical cover of at least 10 people, including a paramedic and a nurse.
Shortly after the crush, Lambeth Council suspended the venue's licence.
The petition, to Lambeth Council, has been supported by musicians and bands including The Chemical Brothers and Garbage.
Blur guitarist Graham Coxon tweeted: "It's where I saw The Smiths when I was a teenager and played multiple times myself - please sign the petition!", while Ed Simons from The Chemical Brothers said it was an "essential London venue".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Primal Scream's bassist Simone Butler tweeted: "Brixton Academy is such an important and historic venue for south London and live music.
"There is a police station literally opposite, surely with new management / infrastructure + security it can be improved? Instead of just shutting it down?"
The licence application is in a consultation period before a decision will be made at a council sub-committee.
A spokesperson for AMG said the company had "co-operated fully with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council since the tragedy at Brixton occurred".
They added: "We have had regular meetings and discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council at which we have presented detailed proposals that we believe will enable the venue to reopen safely.
"AMG has been awaiting feedback on those proposals for several weeks and looks forward to hearing from the police as soon as possible in constructive terms."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk