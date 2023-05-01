Man in critical condition after Beckenham street attack
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked on Saturday night, the Met Police says.
The force said officers were called to Manor Road, in Beckenham, south London, just before 22:00 BST to reports of a man being assaulted.
A short time later, officers were told a 20-year-old man had presented himself at hospital with head injuries.
A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
He was taken into police custody and has been bailed pending further investigation.
A crime scene remains in place. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.
