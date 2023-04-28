Woman allegedly sexually assaulted man on London Underground escalator

Woman on CCTVBritish Transport Police
BTP are asking anyone who has information about the assault to come forward

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly sexually assaulted a man at a London Underground station.

The woman attempted to link arms with him at Euston station on the night of 14 April, when he was on an escalator.

When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said

The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a Tube train.

BTP has released CCTV images of a woman they wish to question about the incident and are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

A recent campaign by Transport for London (TfL) is attempting to encourage Londoners to "safely intervene" if they witness instances of sexual harassment on public transport.

Posters across the travel network ask people to help victims by defusing the situation and offering them support.

