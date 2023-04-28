HMV's flagship Oxford Street store to reopen
The original central London HMV store is to reopen later this year after a four-year absence.
The century-old music shop chain shut its flagship store in 2019 after going into administration. It was then taken over by Sunrise Records.
It said the return to 363 Oxford Street was due to a "dramatic turnaround", with HMV returning to profit in 2022.
The store will have different branding and a new layout.
The store, which first opened in 1921, became a world-famous presence on London's busiest shopping street, hosting some of the biggest acts in the music business, such as the Spice Girls.
In recent years, the retailer has broadened its focus to include merchandise, music technology, more live music and in-store signings, amid falling demand for DVDs and CDs.
HMV said it would bring the new format, called HMV Shop, to 24 new sites and 14 existing stores by the end of 2023.
Doug Putnam, Sunrise Records' owner, said the "new concept" stores were "really working".
He added new stores would also open in Europe in 2023, which would be a "launchpad for an exciting new era for HMV".
Councillor Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council's cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "The return of this famous name is proof that there's a buzz back in the West End."
Several large shops on Oxford street have closed in recent years, including Debenhams, BHS and Top Shop.
