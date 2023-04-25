Mauled police horse continues recovery
A police horse that was mauled by a dog in east London has been moved to a charity as he continues his recovery.
Urbane suffered multiple wounds to the chest, torso and legs in the attack at Victoria Park in Bow on 22 March.
The "remarkably dependable" horse has been moved to the Horse Trust, where he is expected to make a full recovery.
The dog - which was off its lead - remains in police kennels. Its owner was interviewed under police caution but not arrested.
This story contains graphic images
Videos shared on social media showed Urbane moving and jumping as he tried to escape from the dog during the prolonged attack.
Members of the public can be seen trying to intervene, while police officers shout at the dog's owner.
The dog, which the Met Police said it believed to be "an American Bully type dog" was eventually separated from Urbane and seized.
'Served faultlessly'
Public concern for Urbane saw him "inundated with apples and treats" last month.
He has now been moved to the Horse Trust in Buckinghamshire, a charity that cares for retired working horses and ponies.
Following the move, the charity's chief executive Jeanette Allen said Urbane had "served Londoners faultlessly at many events", including Trooping the Colour and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, adding that the charity was honoured to be entrusted with Urbane's ongoing recovery.
Sgt Carly Harber, from the Met's Police Mounted Section, said Urbane was a "remarkably dependable horse with a playful side to his character."
He is said to have settled nicely into his new home and to have befriended his vet's black labrador.
It is hoped Urbane will make a full recovery, both "psychologically and physically".
