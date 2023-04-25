Mayor of London: Samuel Kasumu endorsed by senior Tories
A former Downing Street adviser to Boris Johnson has emerged as the Conservative frontrunner for next year's London mayoral election.
Samuel Kasumu has been endorsed by party heavyweights Grant Shapps, Steve Baker and Priti Patel.
The 35-year-old served as special adviser to then-prime minister Mr Johnson, holding the civil society and communities brief.
Energy Secretary Mr Shapps said Mr Kasumu has London "in his heart".
The pair worked together for more than five years in Mr Shapps' constituency in Hertfordshire, where Mr Kasumu was as a councillor.
His work in Downing Street included leading on the cross-government vaccine deployment confidence programme, working alongside then-vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.
Former home secretary Ms Patel described Mr Kasumu as "authentic" and "hardworking".
He has a "deep commitment to improve the lives of London's citizens and bringing communities from across our great city together," she said.
Mr Kasumu said was "delighted" with the endorsements from "three stalwarts of the party".
"Very soon London Conservatives will have the opportunity to select the candidate they feel is best suited to pull off one of the greatest upsets in modern political history," he said.
"I believe that person is me, and I look forward to making the case in the coming weeks and months."
