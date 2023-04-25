London's Air Ambulance has its busiest ever year in 2022
- Published
London's Air Ambulance treated the most patients in its 30-year history last year.
The charity helped almost 2,000 people, with bullet wounds and stabbings the most common injuries.
Statistics for 2022 revealed that Westminster, Lambeth and Tower Hamlets had the most call-outs across London.
Cpt Neil Jeffers, chief pilot, said: "Our helicopters are here for every single person who lives, visits and works in London."
Of the patients treated, 34% needed pre-hospital care at the scene due to "penetrating trauma" such as gunshot wounds and stabbings, 25% due to road traffic collisions and 22% had suffered a fall from height.
Call-outs were up 15% on 2021 figures and the highest the charity has ever recorded.
This was largely because of a new team reaching call-outs by road, the charity said.
Cpt Jeffers said: "Last year we attended more missions than ever before and, when we're up against time, our helicopter fleet and rapid response cars enable us to get to our patients quickly, wherever they are in London.
"Now we're up against time in a new way, as we need to replace our helicopter fleet by Autumn 2024."
The charity relies on public donations to fund almost 90% of its work.
Steve Blake, who was treated by the air ambulance, said he was alive because of the charity.
"When you realise the depth of the treatment and the skills they bring to the scene, and the fact they're a charity, it's astonishing."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk