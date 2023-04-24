Ex-Met PC charged with using dead people's bank cards
A former Met Police officer has been charged with using dead people's bank cards.
Muhammed Mustafa Darr, 37, is alleged to have taken the cards when he was responding to reports of people suddenly dying.
The officer, who was based at the North Area Basic Command Unit, faces three charges of misconduct in a public office.
He has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.
The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2020 when the former constable was on a response unit.
They relate to the misuse of police computer systems including unlawfully accessing information, as well as the alleged theft of items from a member of the public's vehicle.
The charges follow an investigation by the Met's directorate of professional standards, which was directed and controlled by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
