Filipe Oliveira death: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in London.
Filipe Oliveira, 20, died in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill, on 15 April.
Caudel Haughton, 19, of Conisborough Crescent, Lewisham, was arrested on 22 April in connection with the man's death.
On Sunday, Mr Haughton was charged with murder. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later, the Metropolitan Police said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.