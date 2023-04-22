Tottenham shooting: Three more men charged with murder
Three more men have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in north London.
Tyler McDermott died on 14 April, a day after he was found with a gunshot wound on Norman Road in Tottenham.
Damaris McBeth, 19, of Lucern Close, Hammond Street, Cheshunt, and Rhys Antwi, 19, of Prentis Road, Streatham, were arrested in Northamptonshire on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Alfred Coker, 20, of Bowen Drive, Dulwich, was arrested on London.
on Saturday, all three were charged with murder and remanded in custody.
Mr Coker will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later while Mr Antwi and Mr McBeth will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court.
Three other men were previously charged with murder. They are:
- Tyrese Matthews, 20, of Vauxhall, south London
- Leo Reid, 19, of Tulse Hill, south London
- Tyrese Barnett, 19, of no fixed address
