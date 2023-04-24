First edition Shakespeare text from 1623 goes on display
A first folio edition of William Shakespeare's plays that was published in 1623 is being put on display.
Guildhall library will be showcasing the rare book as part of a celebration of 400 years since the playwright's birth.
Published just seven years after the Bard's death, the book contains all of his plays.
Another folio edition and two smaller original copies of Henry IV Part One and Othello will also be on display.
Principal librarian of Guildhall Library, Peter Ross, told the BBC: "There were around 750 copies of the first edition printed and around 235 survive today.
"Only a quarter of those copies are complete and amongst the best in the world is this one.
"It's remarkable for its completeness and quality of paper."
The folio edition was compiled by actors John Heminge and Henry Condell as a tribute and memorial to the writer.
Experts say that had his two friends not gathered his plays for the First Folio, half of them, including Macbeth, Twelfth Night and The Tempest, would have been lost forever.
The City Corporation's copy was purchased in about 1760 by William Petty Fitzmaurice, who became prime minister, after which it was bought by the London Institution at the sale of his library in 1806.
The book was transferred to Guildhall Library in 1913, and is rarely featured on display because of its delicate nature.
Chair of the City of London Corporation's Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee, Wendy Hyde, said: "I think it's very inspiring for Londoners to appreciate their fantastic history.
"The First Folio is a truly remarkable book and for five precious hours, everyone will be given the rare opportunity to see it up close at Guildhall Library, as part of our 'First Folio 400' celebrations."
The books will be on display between 10:30 and 15:30 BST on Monday.
