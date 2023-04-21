Man admits stabbing mother to death
- Published
A man has admitted stabbing his mother to death at the family home.
Caroline Adeyelu, 64, was killed in the attack in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, east London, on 30 October.
Nicolas Aina, 28, denies murder but pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Aina also denied the attempted murder of his sister Angel Adeyelu, 33. She too was stabbed but survived the attack, the court heard.
The prosecution alleges that Aina went into his sister's bedroom and stabbed her repeatedly, and, when his mother went to see what was happening, he lunged at her with the knife.
A further hearing was set for 1 June, with a provisional trial date fixed for 21 August.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk