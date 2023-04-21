Men accused of plotting murder with Chris Kaba
Four men have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of plotting a murder with Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by a Met Police officer last year.
Mr Kaba, 24, died the day after he was hit by a single gunshot in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September.
The alleged offences relate to a shooting days earlier in Tower Hamlets in east London. The victim, Brendon Malutshi, survived.
A total of six men are accused over the 30 August shooting.
Shemiah Bell, Hamza Abdi, Connel Bamgboye and Simeon Glasgow appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside and High Down prisons.
The other two defendants, Marcus Pottinger, 20, from Brixton, and Carl Tagoe, 28, of no fixed address, were not required to attend the hearing.
All six are accused of conspiring, with Mr Kaba, to murder Mr Malutshi and conspiring, with Mr Kaba, to cause him grievous bodily harm.
Last month, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded its investigation into the shooting of Mr Kaba and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.
His family has described the shooting as a "state killing" and accused the Met Police of racism.
The six men are also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with intent to cause fear of violence.
Mr Abdi is also charged with assisting an offender by driving an unnamed male away from the scene of the shooting, which happened on Hackney Road in Tower Hamlets. Mr Pottinger is accused of four separate firearms offences.
Plea hearing and provisional trial dates were set during the hearing, for 2 May and 13 November 2023 respectively.
