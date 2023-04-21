RMT: London Underground stations closed 2,115 times last year
- Published
London Underground stations were closed 2,115 times last year, the RMT union says, as it urges Sadiq Khan to end spending cuts on the network.
In a letter, it blamed the closures on a government "package of cost savings" and "cutting 600 station jobs".
It said the cuts must be stopped to maintain the safe running of the Tube.
Transport for London (TfL) said it had "no choice but to agree a funding deal with the government" following the pandemic.
According to the RMT there were 2,115 station closures in 2022, compared with a pre-pandemic high of 649.
Written by GMT leader Mick Lynch, the letter also noted that "often stations will have been left open with no staff".
Mr Lynch said the situation "cannot go on" and asked Mr Khan to refuse the "deplorable but predictable" cuts by the government.
RMT members have gone on strike several times in recent years over disputes about pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
However, planned strike action in March and April was called off as the union and the government looked to secure a resolution.
In response to the letter, a spokesperson for the mayor told the BBC: "Sadiq made it repeatedly clear that many of the conditions of the funding deal were unwelcome, unnecessary and could result in disruption for Londoners."
The spokesperson added: "Although TfL are set to deliver a surplus, we are still bound by the conditions of the funding agreements including a savings target of £600m per year. Transport for London will continue working with their unions, and staff as we navigate the conditions of this deal."
The Department for Transport told the BBC: "The responsibility of transport in London is devolved to the mayor and TfL.
"We expect the mayor and TfL to deliver reliable services and act in the best interest of passengers."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk