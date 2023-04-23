London Marathon: The weird and wacky costumes from past to present

For many people running the London Marathon, it's about determination, strength and pushing yourself. For others, it's about having a good time and raising money for charity.

The London Marathon has become inspiring and colourful fixture in the world's sporting calendar since the inaugural race on 29 March 1981.

One of the best things for many spectators is admiring the joyful, creative and silly costumes. Here's a look back on some of the wackiest costumes that have been donned by runners over the years.

Getty Images
Costumes were worn by runners as early as 1982
Getty Images
Drag artist Alfie Ordinary dances at Rainbow Row to entertain spectators in 2022. For the first time a stretch of the London Marathon route was transformed into "Rainbow Row" to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, promote inclusivity and create a party atmosphere
Getty Images
When the marathon began in 1981, it aimed to promote long-distance running, raise money for worthy causes and give people a sense of community
Getty Images
Marc Jenner, dressed as Bagpuss, attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon completed dressed as a TV character in 2012
Getty Images
More than a million people have completed the London Marathon course, over £1bn has been raised for charity and there have been countless amazing tales of human achievement
Getty Images
A competitor dressed as Mickey Mouse in action during the London Marathon in 1988
Getty Images
Fun runners dressed as Cybermen celebrate after crossing the finish line during the 2005 London Marathon
Getty Images
An athlete wearing a Queen Elizabeth II costume wished the monarch a happy 80th birthday as he ran over Tower Bridge in 2006
Getty Images
Two costumed competitors pass Tower Bridge during the Great Gorilla Run, a 7km fun run which saw hundreds of runners dressed in gorilla suits running through London's financial district in 2009
Getty Images
This year's event will be held on its traditional date for the first time since 2019, after recently being scheduled in October
Getty Images
The London Marathon course, which passes by many of the city's monuments, has barely changed since 1981
Getty Images
Runners dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1991
Getty Images
A runner dressed up as Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of its clock's bell, Big Ben, passes by the Bank of England as he competes in the 2022 London Landmarks Half Marathon
Getty Images
Save the Rhino finishes the 2019 marathon
Getty Images
A man with a telephone-themed costume runs across Tower Bridge as he competes in the 2019 race

