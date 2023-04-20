Aaisha Hasan: Man guilty of murdering wife who recorded abuse
- Published
A man has been found guilty of killing his wife in a ferocious knife attack in east London after she secretly recorded his violent abuse on her mobile phone.
Jurors were told Aaisha Hasan kept a chronicle of Asim Hasan's behaviour towards her, voicing fears to friends before her death.
At the Old Bailey, Hasan was convicted of murdering the 34-year-old.
Judge Anthony Leonard remanded Hasan into custody and is set to sentence him next month.
During the trial, jurors heard that on the morning of 19 May 2022, 33-year-old Hasan called 999 and told the operator: "I just stabbed my wife."
Police and paramedics arrived at the couple's home on Burrard Road, Canning Town, to find her lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, the court was told.
Prosecutor Joel Smith said Ms Hasan suffered 36 wounds in the "ferocious and really quite savage attack".
Ms Hasan had defensive cuts to her hands, stab wounds in her neck, back and head, one of which had "cut a wedge of bone" from her skull.
'The next time you will kill me'
When interviewed by police, Hasan allegedly said: "I am guilty and you can charge me."
In an audio clip found on Ms Hasan's phone, she was heard saying to her husband: "The next time you will kill me, I don't want that," the court heard.
In the weeks leading up to her death, the couple were said to have rowed over money, the defendant's behaviour, and his accusation that she was having an affair.
Ms Hasan had become "sufficiently scared of her husband" that she had begun recording him on her phone and shared her fears with friends on WhatsApp, the prosecutor said.
Hasan is set to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 25 May.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk