Met Police: West End officer took bribes, court told
- Published
A Met officer who policed West End bars and nightclubs took bribes including escort services and a £7,000 family trip to Morocco, a court has heard.
Between 2013 and 2015, then-sergeant Frank Partridge "nurtured" relationships "for his own benefit", Southwark Crown Court was told.
He has admitted three counts of bribery but denies a further eight charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and five of bribery.
Partridge, 49, left the Met in 2016.
The jury was told he accepted tickets to see heavy metal band Metallica, a trip to watch Manchester United and money for renovation work at his home.
Partridge, of Wing in Buckinghamshire, worked in the Westminster Licensing Unit and was responsible for consulting with the local authority over applications for licensed premises and supervising venues to ensure they were complying with conditions, the jury heard.
He is on trial with seven other people, who deny conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery.
'No sensible explanation'
Partridge formed "an unprofessional and inappropriately close relationship" with a small group of people linked to clubs and security firms in London's West End, including Cirque le Soir nightclub owner Ryan Bishti, prosecutor Philip Evans KC said.
"Those relationships directly benefited Frank Partridge financially and the individuals because they had someone with Frank Partridge's powers in their pocket," he told the jury.
Mr Evans listed the following alleged bribes: "Free hospitality, a bespoke tailored suit and shirts, tickets to exclusive events, the paying for renovation work on Frank Partridge's home address, free tickets, travel and accommodation to see Manchester United Football Club play in Manchester and an entire family holiday to Morocco, including flights, paid for him at the cost of nearly £7,000."
Mr Evans added that there was "no sensible explanation" other than Partridge had received a reward for having "done something improper" or to encourage him to "do something improper... in the future".
Partridge specifically denies accepting the services of a professional escort, the court was told, as well as a charge related to a Manchester United shirt signed by then-player Wayne Rooney.
The seven other people on trial are: Ryan Bishti, of South Kensington; his mother Pamela Bishti, 67, of Croydon; Anna Ginandes, 45, of Camden; Terry Neil, 56, of Slough; Soraya Henderson, 57, of High Wycombe; Eamonn Mulholland, 55, of Islington; and a man who cannot be identified for legal reasons.
The trial, which is expected to last for 12 weeks, continues.
