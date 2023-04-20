London Waterloo's century-old glass roof rebuilt with plastic
Work has begun to restore London Waterloo railway station's 100-year-old glazed roof.
Work is needed to replace glass panels and support structures in the roof, which was rebuilt just after the First World War in 1922, Network Rail said.
About 10,000 new glazed panels will be installed across 12,000 sq m of roof, an area almost twice the size of the Wembley Stadium pitch.
The new panels roof are to be made from a type of plastic, rather than glass.
Network Rail said the polycarbonate glazing material is around 50% lighter in weight than glass and will reduce stress on the structure.
Cem Davis, Waterloo station manager, said customers "will soon benefit from a lighter and brighter station, making journeys more welcoming and pleasant".
During the work, a one-way system will be introduced on Cab Road for taxis, and passengers should expect to see some scaffolding.
The work is part of a broader improvement programme at the station, which is the busiest in Britain.
New retail brands and food outlets are set to open, and more sustainable wooden seating is to be installed.
Work also started earlier this year to refurbish the toilets, adding a gender-neutral facility, Network Rail said.
