Doctor's death due to AstraZeneca Covid vaccine reaction - inquest
The death of a doctor after his Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab was due to "unintended complications of the vaccine", an inquest has ruled.
Stephen Wright, a psychologist in south-east London, died 10 days after his first dose in January 2021, senior coroner Andrew Harris found.
Dr Wright, 32, suffered a blood clot to the brain after receiving the vaccine.
His wife Charlotte has been trying to get the "natural causes" wording on her husband's death certificate changed.
At London Inner South Coroner's Court, Mr Harris described it as a "very unusual and deeply tragic case".
Speaking outside the court, Mrs Wright said: "It provides relief but it doesn't provide closure.
"I think we're only going to get that when we have an answer from AstraZeneca and the government."
Mrs Wright, from Sevenoaks in Kent, received £120,000 from the government's Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) in August.
She was on maternity leave when her husband died and says she has used food banks to help support her children, now aged nine and three.
Up to 21 March, only 63 out of 4,178 claims received by the VDPS led to payments, according to NHS figures.
AstraZeneca has been approached for comment.
