Tower Hamlets: Calpol most shoplifted item in borough
- Published
Calpol is the most shoplifted item in an east London borough, a council report has revealed.
Tower Hamlets has seen a sharp increase in thefts, with baby products being stolen more frequently, it noted.
The council published the report looking at food insecurity in the borough, and whether the localised response was effective and sustainable.
Lutfur Rahman, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: "Reports of Calpol being stolen from shops are utterly devastating."
It is one of the poorest London boroughs, with 39% of its residents living in poverty, the council said.
'Not flushing toilet'
"The number one shoplifting item according to Safer Neighbourhood Team is Calpol," the report found.
"Desperation has led to an increase in theft. Shoplifting of essential items and medicine has increased. Theft of essential products for babies is also on the rise."
Mr Rahman told BBC London: "It shows how much the cost-of-living crisis is hurting our residents when they cannot afford basic medicines for their children."
The report also found some residents are taking extreme measures to save money, including skipping meals and not flushing the toilet until they have used it "multiple times".
Bow Food Bank, which is one of the largest in the borough, is now supporting 800 households every week, the report said.
About 50% of people accessing it were in some form of employment.
Mr Rahman pledged measures to help residents, including free schools meals for primary and secondary school-aged children and committing more than £1m to local food hubs.
He added: "As much as we're doing, we are limited as a council.
"Central government needs to step up and provide more help to residents, so they are not forced into a situation where they are having to choose between heating and eating, or even stealing, in order to support their families."
The report will be discussed at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting on 24 April.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk