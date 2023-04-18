Greggs appeals Leicester Square late night food ban
Greggs has launched an appeal to overturn a failed application to sell food at its Leicester Square store throughout the night.
Westminster City Council blocked the steak bake maker's plans to sell goods at the London outlet between the hours of 23:00 and 05:00 in July last year.
Greggs said "mediation talks" were currently taking place ahead of a hearing next month.
Westminster City Council has been approached for comment.
After making its application to create a 24-hour store, the bakery chain faced objections from the Met Police, Environmental Health and Westminster Council.
The firm had offered to employ security guards with body cameras to help control any potential incidents, and added customers would include emergency services and shift workers.
But a police representative stated a 24-hour licence could "undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder".
The council's cabinet member for licensing and communities, Aicha Less, also said the store could "become a hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour".
When approached for further comment, Greggs declined citing the ongoing legal battle, but a spokesperson noted the firm wanted to "follow suit" with nearby establishments.
Neighbouring stores in Leicester Square, like McDonalds, have licences to remain open beyond midnight.
