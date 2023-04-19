Remembrance Day poppy gets an eco makeover
An environmentally friendly poppy partly made from used coffee cups will be released ahead of Remembrance Day.
For the first time since it was introduced 102 years ago, the poppy will be plastic free and made of recyclable paper.
The Royal British Legion said about 50% would come from discarded coffee cups, with the rest made of renewable fibres.
The redesign took three years to develop with the help of experts at University College London (UCL).
Andy Taylor-Whyte, poppy appeal director at the Royal British Legion, said the design was "more planet-friendly".
"We're so proud to unveil our plastic-free poppy, which is completely recyclable, and hope that this will encourage more people than ever to take part in this year's Poppy Appeal and show support to our armed forces community," he said.
Money raised will support the armed forces community with issues including mobility, homelessness, family breakdowns and mental health, Mr Taylor-Whyte added.
Prof Paola Lettieri, from UCL's department of chemical engineering, said the new poppy had a 40% smaller carbon footprint.
It will be sold alongside remaining stocks of the current poppy from 26 October until Remembrance Sunday on 12 November.
