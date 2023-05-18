London men's mental health group to host photo exhibition
- Published
The founder of a men's mental health initiative in London is hosting a photography exhibition.
Scott Johnson, 36, from Bermondsey in south London, started The Proper Blokes Club in September 2020.
It brings men together on a weekly basis to walk in their neighbourhood and talk about struggles they are facing.
The exhibition will profile members and look at how walking and talking has improved their mental health.
Mr Johnson, a father of three, said he founded the group after struggling with a family breakdown.
He said while he had received short-term counselling from the NHS to help cope with the mental strain, he had needed something to help him in the long term.
"I wanted to prolong the feeling of talking to people I didn't know and exercising," he explained.
The first meet-up involved just two people - Mr Johnson and one other man.
The club now has about 250 active members and is made up of a diverse range of ages, religions, races and backgrounds, who talk about "every problem known to man", Mr Johnson said.
He believes it can be hard for men to "take that first step" and join one of the walks, but the club's quick growth showed that it is "needed in all communities".
The club hosts walks in Finchley, Greenwich, Southwark, Sutton, Upminster, Wallington and Woolwich throughout the week.
Walk leaders are appointed for each group so that Mr Johnson is free to launch new routes.
He hopes to expand the club into every borough in London by the end of 2025.
The photo exhibition will be held on 19 May at the Millwall Community Trust, Bermondsey, with the images taken by one of the club's members.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk