Filipe Oliveira death: Manhunt launched as murder victim named
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in south London have appealed for help to trace a man believed to have run away from the scene.
Filipe Oliveira, 20, was found stabbed in the communal area of flats above shops in Norwood Road in Tulse Hill just before 18:00 BST on Saturday.
It is believed he was attacked in the doorway between the street and shops. He died at the scene.
Officers are looking for a man who was seen running away on Christchurch Road.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said he had been described as black, of short build and was wearing a blue hooded top and a blue Covid mask.
"I particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen this man, or who has footage of him," she said, adding that he may have discarded the mask shortly after the incident.
She said: "Our investigation is making significant progress, but I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. I also want to hear from anyone who may have footage that will assist the investigation."
The Met said a post-mortem examination would be arranged in due course; no arrests have been made.
A Gofundme page has been set up by his family to help pay for his funeral.
They described him as "one of the funniest people you could come across" who "always put his friends and family first".
