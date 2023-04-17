Tottenham shooting: Two charged with murder of teenager

Tyler McDermott was found with a gunshot injury on Norman Road
Two men have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Tyler McDermott in north London.

The teenager was found by the emergency services with a gunshot wound on Norman Road in Tottenham at about 04:20 BST on 13 April.

He died in hospital the next day.

The Met Police said Tyrese Barnett, 19, of no fixed address, and Leo Reid, also 19, of Tulse Hill, south London, have been charged with his murder.

The force added Mr Barnett had been charged with the attempted murder of another male and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

In addition Mr Reid has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

They are both due to appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates' Court.

