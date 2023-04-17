Air pollution causes harm at all stages of life - report
Air pollution causes harm to people at all stages of life, researchers from Imperial College London have found.
The report, commissioned by the Greater London Authority, found exposure to certain particles could lead to miscarriages, cause low sperm count and stunt children's lung growth.
Later in adulthood, it could also cause chronic illnesses, cancer and strokes.
The government has been approached for a response.
The team from Imperial's Environmental Research Group looked at evidence from more than 35,000 studies over 10 years.
As part of the research, the team looked at studies from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the UK Committee on the Medical Effects of Air Pollution (COMEAP), the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), the Health Effects Institute, and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
'Harms foetal development'
The review found air pollution harmed foetal development during pregnancy and could cause low birth weight and miscarriages, as well as a low sperm count in men.
It also found air pollution could stunt lung growth in children, cause asthma, and affect blood pressure, cognitive abilities and mental health.
Researchers identified particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) - both of which come from vehicle exhausts - as particularly harmful.
There was no evidence to identify a threshold where PM2.5 did no harm, and even those living in the least polluted suburbs of London were affected, they said.
The authors wrote: "While headline figures on the health impact of air pollution focus on the equivalent number of premature deaths, the wider impacts are hiding in plain sight in the contribution of air pollution to the burden of chronic diseases."
In 2018 Public Health England (PHE) estimated that up to 43,000 people a year are dying in the UK because of air pollution and that it could cost the country as much as £18.6 billion by 2035 unless action is taken.
The authors of the current research said: "Policies should be aimed at reducing the accumulating harm from air pollution and the health degradation, in addition to protecting people who have become vulnerable to current pollution concentrations."
The government has launched a consultation on its draft Air Quality Strategy which closes on 21 April.
The Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has said although air quality has improved in England over recent decades, it continues to be the biggest environmental risk to public health, with children, the elderly and the already vulnerable most affected.
Ongoing controversy
The findings come amid ongoing controversy over the Mayor of London's plan to expand the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) from 29 August.
The current scheme covers all parts of city between the North and South Circular roads, but Sadiq Khan previously announced it would be expanded to cover the whole of the capital.
People who drive in the zone in a non-compliant vehicle will need to pay a daily charge of £12.50.
Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - launched legal action over the plans, and the High Court allowed the case to proceed on two out of five grounds of their appeal.
It also follows the death of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah from Lewisham in south-east London, who was the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death at an inquest in the UK.
At the conclusion of Ella's inquest in 2020, coroner Philip Barlow said she had been exposed to excessive levels of pollution before she died.
