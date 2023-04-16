Man stabbed to death in south London shop
A man has died after being found with stab wounds in a shop in south London.
The Metropolitan Police said it was called at 17:58 BST on Saturday to reports of a stabbing in Norwood Road, Lambeth.
Officers attended the shop alongside London Ambulance service and the Air Ambulance. They found an injured man inside, but he died at the scene.
The force said there have been no arrests and a crime scene cordon is still in place.
The Met has also authorised additional stop and search powers for police in the area.
A statement from the Met added officers believe they know the victim's identity, and are working to inform his next of kin.
