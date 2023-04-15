Mosa Jamal Abid: Police appeal after killer absconds from hospital
Police are appealing for help to find a convicted killer who absconded from a secure hospital in west London five days ago.
Mosa Jamal Abid, 26, was on escorted leave at a newsagents in Uxbridge Road, Ealing, when he ran off at about 15:00 BST on Monday, police said.
The Met said Abid "can be violent" and urged the public not to approach him.
Abid was sentenced under the Mental Health Act after being convicted of the manslaughter of his cousin in 2018.
On the day he absconded, Abid is believed to have fled eastbound along Uxbridge Road before possibly entering Brent Lodge Park.
The force said extensive CCTV enquiries are ongoing and officers continue to conduct searches of the local area.
Investigators are also working with local hospitals, mosques, and agencies which "monitor the transport network" to trace him.
The force said Abid requires medication for an ongoing health condition and might attend a hospital for help or approach local mosques during the Iftar period for food or drink.
Det Insp Alistair Stillgoe said: "I want to reassure people that we are utilising all our available resources, including deploying specialist officers, to help to locate him.
"I would ask people to keep an eye out and if they see someone fitting Mosa's description, not to approach him, but to call us immediately."
Abid's family also issued a statement appealing for him to come home, saying: "If you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.
"Every day that goes by, and we don't know you are safe and well, is heart-breaking to us."
