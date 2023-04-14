Tottenham shooting: Teenager dies in hospital
- Published
A teenager has died after being shot in north London.
Tyler McDermott, 17, was found by the emergency services on Norman Road in Tottenham at about 04:20 BST on Thursday. He died on Friday afternoon.
A crime scene remains in place on Norman Road. No arrests have been made, the Met Police said.
Dt Ch Insp Neil John appealed for the "large group of people there at the time" to come forward.
Dt Ch Sup Caroline Haines, head of policing in Haringey, said: "My thoughts are with Tyler's family following the tragic loss of another young life.
"You will continue to see an enhanced police presence in the area, and I would encourage local residents to speak with my officers if they have any concerns."
An investigation is being led by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk