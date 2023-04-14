Zaian Aimable-Lina: Boy guilty of Croydon stabbing murder
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of Zaian Aimable-Lina.
The 15-year-old was stabbed in Ashburton Park, Croydon, after being confronted by another teenager, the Old Bailey had heard.
Zaian was stabbed three times, including in the heart, during the attack in December 2021.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was also found guilty of possession of an article with a blade or point.
Zaian was chased by the defendant through the park and was found by his friends lying on the ground, the jury heard.
Zaian had three "significant" knife wounds; one to the left elbow which nicked the bone, a 4cm-deep wound to the lower back and a 12cm-deep injury to the chest that punctured his heart and lung, causing "massive blood loss".
His friends flagged down a passing police car at about 19:00 GMT, but despite the efforts of the ambulance service he was pronounced dead soon after.
The jury deliberated for three hours before returning the guilty verdict.
Sentencing was adjourned to 26 May.
