Two Met officers sacked over Katie Price son messages
- Published
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers have been sacked over offensive messages they shared in a WhatsApp group.
The "discriminatory and offensive" messages included some that made fun of Katie Price's disabled son, Harvey.
It comes after a total of eight former and serving officers were found guilty at a hearing of sending sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic messages.
The other six have resigned or already been dismissed.
The hearing concerned former Sgt Luke Thomas, former acting Sgt Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Carlo Francisco, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, PC Glynn Rees, and "Officer B", who has been granted anonymity.
The panel found the eight officers had also failed to challenge other group members' conduct.
Some of their messages, sent between May 2016 and June 2018, "applauded sexual violence against women", the hearing in central London heard.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version..