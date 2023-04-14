Chima Osuji death: Boy, 16, charged with murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another teenager was fatally stabbed in east London.
Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally injured in Longshaw Road, Chingford, on Monday evening. He was given first aid by members of the public and treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A boy, aged 16, who was arrested on Wednesday, is set to appear at Barking Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Two other boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 15-year-old was released on bail pending further inquiries to a date in early July, and the 16-year-old remains in custody.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk