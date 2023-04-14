Sadiq Khan: ULEZ challenge a waste of taxpayers' money
Sadiq Khan has described a legal challenge to the ULEZ expansion plans a "waste of taxpayer money".
Four London Conservative councils, and Surrey Council, are pursuing legal action in a bid to stop the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone.
The High Court recently ruled a judicial review could proceed on two out of the five grounds raised.
The mayor said Londoners would prefer the money to "be invested in libraries instead".
Speaking about the legal action, he said: "I think it's important for these Conservative councillors who've got concerns... if they want to challenge this in the courts [they] are free to do so - [but] I think it's a waste of taxpayers' money."
Mr Khan added: "I welcome the fact that the vast majority of their grounds have been thrown out of the court. The two minor grounds will be heard by the court in a couple of months and TfL will be robustly defending this case."
The expansion, planned for August, will see motorists having to pay a £12.50 daily fee to drive vehicles that do not meet the required emission standards.
Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey councils served the mayor of London with a pre-action protocol letter on 12 January.
They allege there was a failure to follow statutory procedures and a failure to consider the potential for inclusion of non-Londoners in the project's £110m scrappage scheme.
The court date is scheduled for July.
