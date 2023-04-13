Driver caught on CCTV running over men jailed
A BMW driver has been jailed for seven years after he was caught on "shocking" CCTV footage driving at a group of people in the City of London.
Two men were seriously injured when they were hit by Bristan William's car on Leadenhall Street on the evening of 26 July, the Old Bailey heard.
William, of Barking, east London, was arrested just over a week later.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.
William parked his blue BMW on the pavement and went into the Revolution bar at 22:45 BST, the court heard.
Just over an hour later, he got back into the car after a fight broke out in the street between two groups of men.
He drove towards them, hitting an unknown man, before doing a three-point turn and driving at the group again, all of whom managed to avoid being hit.
He then turned the car around and steered directly at two men as they attempted to flee.
The first victim was thrown into the air and hurled against the wall of a building. He suffered a dislocated shoulder, fractured nose and three separate spinal fractures.
The second victim was thrown across the bonnet of the car and roof, before being propelled about 100m down the road. He sustained a ruptured ligament in the knee from the impact of the vehicle.
Det Con Jon Forster, of City of London Police, said: "It is through sheer luck that this wasn't a multiple-fatality incident.
"William used his vehicle as a weapon, driving several times into people in the street before seriously injuring his victims.
"He had a number of opportunities to stop to think about what he was doing, but instead he chose to drive his car into the group.
"The CCTV images are shocking, but proved vital in helping us secure a successful prosecution."
William will be disqualified from driving for five years upon his release.
