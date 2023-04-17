Islington: Council scraps library fines to help with living costs
A north London council has decided to scrap all library fines in a bid to help those struggling with the cost of living.
Islington Council has abolished the fines to help ensure libraries do not penalise people in financial hardship.
Library fines in Islington have been in place since free public libraries began in the borough in 1905.
However, the council says the fines can discourage people from borrowing books.
A 'fines amnesty' has also been introduced to encourage users to return very overdue items.
The council hopes this will encourage people who have delayed returning a late item because they could not afford the fines to feel comfortable using the facilities.
Users aged between 18 and 60 were previously charged 17p per item per day for overdue books, audio books and music CDs. There was a maximum charge per item of £7.65.
Councillor Roulin Khondoker, executive member for equalities, culture and inclusion, said: "We know how vital our libraries are, they offer free access to books, the internet, events, warm spaces and so much more.
"Abolishing fines for late returns will help us make Islington a more equal borough by removing a barrier for our least well-off residents, encouraging them to make more use of the amazing facilities we have on offer."
The change is set to come into effect from Monday.
There are currently 71 fine-free library services across the UK, with 37 of those in England.
