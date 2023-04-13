Met officers guilty of gross misconduct over offensive WhatsApp messages
Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct over offensive messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
The "discriminatory and offensive" messages included some that made fun of Katie Price's disabled son.
The officers, seven men and one woman, were found to have sent sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic messages between May 2016 and June 2018.
They also failed to challenge other group members' conduct, a panel found.
